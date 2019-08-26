Aamir Khan Praises PM's Call Against Plastic: 'Should Strongly Support'

Aamir Khan supported PM Modi's call against use of plastic on Twitter. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to curb use of plastic is an "effort all of us should strongly support", actor Aamir Khan said today, a day after PM Modi called for a mass movement against plastic waste from October 2 that marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"The initiative by the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi to curb 'single use plastic' is an effort all of us should strongly support. It's up to each of us to make sure we stop using 'single use plastic'," the 54-year-old actor tweeted, who often voices concern on environmental issues.

The post, which was shared this afternoon, has been liked by more than 12,000 users in less than two hours.

On Sunday, in his monthly radio address "Mann ki Baat", PM Modi urged the nation to observe October 2 as a day to "make India plastic-free".

"This year, on October 2, when we celebrate Bapu's 150th birth anniversary, we shall not only dedicate to him an India that is open defecation-free but also shall lay the foundation of a new revolution against plastic, by people themselves, throughout the country," PM Modi said.

The call for a "plastic-free" nation came days after PM Modi, in his Independence Day speech, urged the people across the nation to give up single use plastic by October 2.

"During my 2014 speech, I spoke about cleanliness. It became a movement in the country and the common man took it up with gusto. Today, I have another request. By October 2, on the birth anniversary of Dear Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi), I want to urge the citizen to give up single use plastic," PM Modi had said on the 73rd Independence Day.

