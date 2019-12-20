AAP To Launch Official Slogan For Upcoming Polls Today

The launch of the campaign will see participation of all AAP MLAs

Days after the Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC came on board with the AAP, the party is set to launch its official slogan for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections on Friday.

"The Aam Aadmi Party in collaboration with I-PAC and Prashant Kishor will formally kick-start its 2020 election campaign on Friday with the launch of the official slogan and the first campaign," the AAP said in a statement.

Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal had on Sunday announced that Kishor's I-PAC has come on board with the party.

Now, nearly a week after the announcement, the AAP will launch its campaign for the polls to the 70-member Delhi assembly scheduled to be held early next year.

The launch of the campaign will see participation of all AAP MLAs and prominent party leaders, the statement said.