Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha Wins 'Most Stylish Politician' Award

33-year-old Raghav Chadha was awarded at the Indian Fashion Awards 2021.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha was judged the "Most Stylish Politician" at the India Fashion Awards today. Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister congratulated the young leader in a Twitter post saying, "We have the most honest, most dedicated and most patriotic leaders in our party. Now, we have the most stylish too! Congrats @raghav_chadha".

33-year-old Mr Chadha, who shoulders several responsibilities for AAP, made three posts on his Instagram account confirming the news. "Awarded the "most stylish politician award" at the Indian Fashion Awards 2021," he posted along with a video of him receiving it.

Raghav Chadha is Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, MLA from Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Punjab Co-Incharge for AAP, National Spokesperson and National Executive Member of his party.

The award, with 'Rajnigandha Silver Pearls' as the title sponsor, claims to be "a platform which aims to recognize and showcase creativity and innovation displayed by various heroes of fashion who belong to different tiers of the industry to a global audience".

