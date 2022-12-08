"AAP Now A National Party": Manish Sisodia As Gujarat Results Come In

Sisodia tweeted that "for the first time, politics centered on education and health is getting attention in the country."

A national party tag will be a boost for the AAPs national ambition.

The deputy chief minister of Delhi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia said Thursday that the votes of Gujaratis will make the Aam Aadmi Party a national party. Taking to Twitter, he said that "for the first time, education and health issues are making a mark in national politics."

His tweet in Hindi, when translated to English, reads as "the Aam Aadmi Party is becoming a national party today with the votes of the people of Gujarat." For the first time, the politics of education and health are making a mark in national politics. Congratulations to the whole country for this."

Already recognised as the state party in Delhi, Punjab and Goa, the AAP is just a state away from earning the national party status.

To earn a national party status, a political outfit needs to be recognized in at least four states, and to be recognised as a state party, it needs to win at least two seats and 6 per cent of votes polled in the Assembly election.

In other words, AAP needs to win just two seats and secure 6 per cent of votes in today's counting of votes. A national party tag will be a boost for the AAP's national ambition even if, as predicted by the Exit Polls, it doesn't make a big splash in Gujarat.

(With inputs from PTI)

