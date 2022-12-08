'AAP Now A National Party': Manish Sisodia As Gujarat Results Come In

A national party tag will be a boost for the AAPs national ambition.

The deputy chief minister of Delhi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia said Thursday that the votes of Gujaratis will make the Aam Aadmi Party a national party. Taking to Twitter, he said that "for the first time, education and health issues are making a mark in national politics."

His tweet in Hindi, when translated to English, reads as "the Aam Aadmi Party is becoming a national party today with the votes of the people of Gujarat." For the first time, the politics of education and health are making a mark in national politics. Congratulations to the whole country for this."

गुजरात की जनता के वोट से आम आदमी पार्टी आज राष्ट्रीय पार्टी बन रही है.



शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य की राजनीति पहली बार राष्ट्रीय राजनीति में पहचान बना रही है.



इसके लिए पूरे देश को बधाई. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 8, 2022

Already recognised as the state party in Delhi, Punjab and Goa, the AAP is just a state away from earning the national party status.

To earn a national party status, a political outfit needs to be recognized in at least four states, and to be recognised as a state party, it needs to win at least two seats and 6 per cent of votes polled in the Assembly election.

In other words, AAP needs to win just two seats and secure 6 per cent of votes in today's counting of votes. A national party tag will be a boost for the AAP's national ambition even if, as predicted by the Exit Polls, it doesn't make a big splash in Gujarat.



(With inputs from PTI)