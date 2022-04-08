Ex Amnesty India Chief Can't Leave Country Without Permission: Court

Former Amnesty India head Aakar Patel was asked by a Delhi court to not leave the country without permission. The court also put on hold an order that asked the CBI to hand in a written apology to the writer-activist, who was stopped from flying to the US.

The Delhi sessions court acted on the CBI's challenge to a special court's order yesterday giving relief to Aakar Patel. The case will be taken up next on Tuesday.

Effectively, Mr Patel can't go abroad for now and will not get any apology from the CBI.

Separately, Mr Patel sued the CBI for contempt today after he was stopped last night from flying to the US despite yesterday's court order setting aside the look out circular – or airport alert - against him. This was the second time he was stopped.

In his petition, he said, "It is far from believable that an agency like CBI which is supposed to be available twenty four seven, being a law enforcement agency conveniently chose to sleep on the order of the Hon'ble Court despite the word 'immediately' used by the Hon'ble Court and being aware of the fact that the applicant was travelling at night on 07.04.2022."