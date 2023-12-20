Aaditya Thackeray's Friend Questioned In Remdesivir Supply Scam

Punyashali Parekh was questioned for about five hours (Representational)

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Wednesday questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's friend Punyashali Parekh in connection with an alleged scam in the supply of remdesivir injections during the COVID-19 pandemic to the BMC.

Parekh appeared before EOW officials in the afternoon, and was allowed to leave around 6.30 pm, five hours later, after his statement was recorded, said an official.

The agency has registered an offence in connection with the purchase of remdesivir injections at alleged inflated rates by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per the First Information Report, remdesivir vials which were available for Rs 650 were purchased for Rs 1568 apiece. The BMC procured some 65,000 vials at this rate, amounting to a scam of Rs 5.96 crore, the official said.

The EOW had earlier questioned Suraj Chavan, an aide of Aaditya Thackeray, in connection with an alleged scam in the supply of khichdi to stranded migrants during the pandemic.

