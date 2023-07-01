Aaditya Thackeray's Close Aide Rahul Kanal Joins Shinde Camp

Rahul Kanal was formally inducted into the Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Yuva Sena leader and a close associate of Aaditya Thackeray, Rahul Kanal, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday.

Mr Kanal was formally inducted into the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Earlier, while confirming his switch to the Shinde Sena, Mr Kanal had defended the move claiming that former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray takes decisions unilaterally at the behest of a few people and on their advice.

"There is a thing called self-respect...tomorrow more than 1,000 workers will join the Shinde group along with me," Rahul told ANI on Friday.

Last year, the undivided Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, was splintered into two factions after Mr Shinde, then a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, triggered a rebellion in the ranks.

With several sitting MLAs jumping ship and switching to the rival front as it camped at a hotel in Assam, the MVA government was reduced to a minority.

The Thackeray government eventually fell and the Shinde camp, with the support of the BJP, came to power.

While speculations swirled around Devendra Fadnavis returning as Chief Minister, the BJP stumped one and all after announcing Mr Shinde as the Chief Minister.

Even as the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction moved the Supreme Court challenging the change of guard in Maharashtra, the Election Commission allocated the name 'Shiv Sena' and the official 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Shinde camp.

