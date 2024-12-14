Aadhaar Card Update Deadline Today. Here's How To Do It Online, Offline

To change your biometric details, you have to visit an Aadhaar centre (Representational)

Is your Aadhaar Card updated? If not, it's the last day to do it for free. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said that Aadhaar Card holders will be able to update the latest details and upload their documents on the UIDAI myAadhaar portal free of charge until December 14 (Saturday).

The UIDAI has urged people to ensure they update their Aadhaar Card details every 10 years. It plays a significant role in improving service delivery and accurate Aadhaar-based authentication.

Updating several key details such as name, date of birth and address is simple and free of cost if you act before the deadline.

Steps to update Aadhaar online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI here.

Step 2: Select your desired language, and navigate to the 'Update Section'.

Step 3: Under this section, select 'My Aadhaar' and then click on 'Update Your Aadhaar'.

Step 4: Once you land on the 'Update Aadhaar Details (Online)' page, click on 'Document Update'.

Step 5: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and then click on 'Send OTP'. This will send an OTP to your registered mobile number.

Step 6: Enter the OTP received on your phone and proceed with the details you wish to update, like name, address or date of birth.

Step 7: Once you are done with the update, you will be required to upload relevant documents.

Step 8: Check all the details before submitting your request.

You will then receive an Update Request Number (URN) on your mobile phone to track the status of your Aadhaar update.

People must ensure that date of birth/gender updates are limited to one-time changes. To change your biometric details (fingerprints, iris scans, or image), you have to visit an Aadhaar centre.

How to update Aadhaar offline?