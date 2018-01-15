Face Recognition To Be Allowed To Verify Aadhaar Cardholders

Face authentication will be enabled by July to help people facing difficulty in biometric authentication due to fingerprints worn-out because of age or hard work, or other factors, said the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India in a statement.
But the authority clarified that face recognition would be allowed "only in fusion mode" along with one more authentication factor - either fingerprint or iris or OTP - to verify the Aadhaar card holder.
This will not require any new reference data as photos of citizens is already on the Aadhaar database.
The camera, said the Aadhaar authority, is now available across laptops and mobiles, which made face capture feasible without any additional hardware.
Last week, the UIDAI announced a new move to secure Aadhaar, in which a randomly-generated 16-digit temporary number can be shared instead of the biometric ID.
Around 119 crore people have been issued Aadhaar cards so far.