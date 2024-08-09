A Tea Meeting Attended By PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi other leaders at an unofficial tea meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi greeted each other warmly at an unofficial tea meeting in Parliament complex after the Lok Sabha was adjourned on Friday, one sitting ahead of the scheduled end of the Budget session.

The current session of the Parliament was scheduled to end on August 12 but Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die (for an indefinite period).

The people present at the meeting told NDTV that the leaders greeted each other with a namaste and smiled for the cameras.

The Prime Minister was seated on a sofa with Speaker Om Birla next to him. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, was on a chair to the right of PM Modi.

Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Chirag Paswan, Piyush Goyal along with opposition MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Kanimozhi were seated in the same row as Mr Gandhi.

Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh were seated across the Leader of Opposition.

A server was seen entering the scene with a tea tray as the leaders spoke among themselves.

Notably, a few weeks ago the leaders, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi, had exchanged sharp words while speaking in the Lok Sabha. The picture of the leaders sitting across each other was in sharp contrast to the acrimonious election campaign and the ongoing bitter battle between the two rival parties.

