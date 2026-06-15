A Splash Of Water, Then A Fatal Attack: Man Killed In Nagpur

A young man was allegedly stabbed to death in Nagpur after an argument that police said began when water accidentally splashed onto another person while he was washing his hands after breakfast.

According to police, the victim, Yogesh Sahu, was washing his hands after breakfast when some water accidentally splashed onto another person present at the spot.

An argument reportedly broke out between the two sides over the incident. Police said the dispute escalated, and seven people allegedly attacked Yogesh with knives, inflicting multiple injuries. He died at the scene.

The accused fled after the incident. Acting on information, the Kalamna Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police have arrested all seven accused, including a woman and a minor, in connection with the murder.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shubham Pilare, Rajesh Pilare, Sarita Pilare, Shivani Pilare, Prafull Bote, Shubhangi Bote and a minor.

Police are carrying out further investigation and legal proceedings in the case.

(With inputs from Pravin Mudholkar)