'A Small Soldier': Hardik Patel's Tweet Makes BJP Entry Official

Hours before he joins BJP, former Congress leader Hardik Patel tweeted that he is about to "start a new chapter" and will work as a "small soldier" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I am about to start a new chapter with feelings of national interest, regional interest and social interest. I will work as a small soldier in the massive work in national service under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said in a Hindi tweet.

NDTV had reported that Patel, who was catapulted into the political scene after he led the Patidar community's agitation for reservation, would be joining the BJP today.

The 28-year-old Gujarat leader joined the Congress in 2019 with the Congress. He quit earlier this month after writing a lacerating resignation note to Sonia Gandhi.

In the letter, he targeted Rahul Gandhi, saying "top leaders" were distracted by their mobile phones and Gujarat Congress leaders were more interested in arranging chicken sandwiches for them.

Hardik Patel had been denying that he is joining the BJP, but his praise for the party and its leadership told a different story.

Soon after quitting the Congress, he shut down speculation saying he "is not in the BJP yet" and has not taken any decision on joining either the BJP or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He also said he had "wasted" three years in the Congress.

"I am not in the BJP yet and have not taken any decision to go," Hardik Patel told reporters, but at the same time, gave a shout-out to the BJP on a range of subjects including the Ayodhya verdict and the scrapping of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

NDTV had quoted BJP sources as saying that Hardik Patel would join the party soon.

The sources said he had been in talks with the BJP for two months.