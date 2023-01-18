'A Simple Karyakarta Like Me...': JP Nadda On Extension As BJP Chief

JP Nadda, after his tenure was extended as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wrote a heartfelt note to the party workers and sought their blessings ahead of the general elections in 2024.

"It is with a deep sense of honour and gratitude that I accept the renewed responsibility of continuing the National President of BJP till June 2024, conferred upon me through your unanimous resolution passed in the 'National Executive Meeting' held in New Delhi on January 16-17, 2023," JP Nadda said in the note.

He said that it is only possible in BJP that a small-town person can become the national president of the party.

"It is only possible in BJP that a simple karyakarta like me from a small state like HP, could steadily rise up the ranks, and (become) the National President of the world's largest political party," he said.

The BJP President also sought the commitment and blessings of the workers ahead of the general elections in 2024.

"This confidence and faith that you have bestowed upon a humble karyakarta like me to be at the helm of the run-up to the 'General election 2024'. It is an immense responsibility for which I seek your unwavering commitment and blessings," he further said.

Earlier today, JP Nadda's term as the national president of BJP was extended till June 2024,

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed about the development, at the National Executive Meeting.

"The tenure of JP Nadda as national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been extended till June 2024," he said.

The decision was taken at the National Executive Meeting of the BJP here in the national capital.

According to sources, the proposal for Mr Naddda's extension was mooted by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was agreed upon unanimously by the members of the National Executive.

JP Nadda assumed the presidency of the party in June 2019.

