A Motorised Wheelchair Vehicle For Differently-Abled. Courtesy IIT Madras

IIT Madras alumnus' startup developed indigenous world-class motorised wheelchair vehicle.

A startup by an IIT Madras alumnus has developed an indigenous world-class motorised wheelchair vehicle aimed at improving mobility for the differently-abled.

Incubated at IIT Madras by NeoMotion, the electric vehicle can cruise at 25 kilometers per hour and can travel 25 kilometers on a single charge. It has two units: NeoFly and NeoBolt. NeoFly can be used as a standalone manual wheelchair at home which transforms into a rugged, all-terrain vehicle, when attached to NeoBolt which is the motorised clip-on unit with a wheel.

The cost of the complete vehicle is Rs 95,000, while the wheelchair alone is priced at Rs 39,000.

Speaking to NDTV, Swostik Sourav Dash, co-founder and CEO of Neomotion said, "This vehicle makes the differently-abled a lot independent. A functional wheelchair is always as part of the vehicle so they can move around independently without anyone's help. In the case of a modified two-wheeler or a car someone has to help them transfer to a wheelchair".

Kolathur resident, Gerard Ireland, 40, who is one of the first users of the motorised wheelchair said that the vehicle has made commute and shopping easier for him.

"Though I have a car, I needed someone to take me out and to get in when I travel. This model doubles up as wheelchair and a vehicle, so it gives me more options. I am independent now," Mr Ireland added.

Another user of the motorised wheelchair, Rajesh Ponnathan, a LIC officer in Chennai said that the vehicle has made him far more independent.

"I am independent now. It brings in lot of self-respect too. None has to accompany me. I love painting. Now I can move around and revive it," Mr Ponnathan said.

IIT Madras faculty head professor Sujatha Srinivasan who is also a co-founder of NeoMotion said that many called the motorised wheelchair vehicle, a Harley Davidson of sorts.

"First we designed the bolt hoping to attach any available wheelchair. But the wheelchairs were not designed for this speed, so we went back to the drawing room and designed the rugged wheelchair," Mr Srinivasan said adding that the vehicle can be used for long-distance rides as well by using heavy duty batteries.

