A Message Of Opposition Unity As Rahul Gandhi's Yatra Ends In Mumbai Today

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ends in Mumbai today.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will end today in Mumbai with his key allies in attendance, two months after he began the 6,700-km foot march from Manipur.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will attend the event at Shivaji Park that marks the end of the yatra, a Congress leader said.

Besides, Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya, Sharad Pawar, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren are also expected to join the event in a message of opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Former Congress chief and Mr Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi will also be present at the event, said sources, adding she would also meet the Maharashtra alliance leaders earlier in the day.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who reached Mumbai yesterday and joined the yatra, will also attend the event.

"Today 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is coming to an end. We both are very happy to be here. Rahul Gandhi ji did this journey so that you understand the reality of the country. This entire journey was to make the public aware," she said.

The east-west Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was flagged off from Imphal on January 14 and has crossed over 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states including Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra.

The nationwide foot march was announced in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections as a follow-up to the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir last year. The Congress has credited its assembly election victories in Telangana and Karnataka to the yatra.