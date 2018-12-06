A Look At 2018's Biggest Moments, Top Hashtags On Twitter In India

South Indian movies took the first six spots in the top hashtags list. (Representational)

In the"Top 10 Hashtags in India" released by Twitter on Wednesday, South Indian movies such as "Sarkar", "Viswaram", "BharatAneNenu" topped the list, while #MeToo was at a distant eighth spot.

South Indian movies took the first six spots while "Big Boss Telugu" is at the seventh position in the list. At number 9 is #WhistlePodu, the song to cheer Indian Premier League team "Chennai Super Kings", and #IPL2018 is at the tenth spot.

But #MeToo, a movement against sexual harassment, was the second most influential moments of 2018 on Twitter.

South Indian movie "Sarkar" did not only grab the top spot in the top 10 Twitter trends but was also the number 1 influential moment of 2018 generating conversation around the politically charged film.

Apart from #Sarkar and #MeToo, #KarnatakaElection, #Kerala Floods and #Aadhaar emerged as the hashtags that influenced Indians the most in 2018.

Among the "Most Talked About Indian Accounts", were the Twitter handles of PM Narendra Modi, Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP National President Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

India's most retweeted Tweet of 2018 was Indian Football Captain Sunil Chhetri's emotional video message asking Indian football fans to fill stadiums to show their support for the "men in blue" during the Intercontinental Cup. The tweet was retweeted almost 60,000 times.

India's most liked tweet of 2018 was the picture of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on Karvachauth. The picture was liked nearly 2.16 lakh times.