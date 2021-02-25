A $17,500 Emerald Ring Worn With A Gown - Or Jeans

The Juhi ring has 4.24-carat emerald offset with diamonds on either side and at the bottom of the band.

High jewelry-pieces combining rare stones, breathtaking design, and extraordinary craftsmanship-have traditionally been reserved for formal occasions, but today designers are reinventing the category by creating collectibles that fit into daily life, not just galas. Bloom, the new 26-piece collection from the eponymous brand of Sanjay Kasliwal, the late Gem Palace creative director, does this by mixing traditional Indian motifs with a more contemporary, wearable sensibility. After Kasliwal's death in 2019, his children, Shalini and Samir, came across sketches in his office and decided to realize them in his honour. This $17,500 Juhi ring, inspired by drops of rain on a leaf, showcases a vivid 4.24-carat emerald offset with diamonds on either side and at the bottom of the band.

THE COMPETITION

Van Cleef & Arpels's artisans elevate the humble wildflower into a jeweled masterpiece in the brand's Folie des Prés bracelet ($125,000). It features a delicate bouquet of flowers crafted in diamonds and pink and mauve sapphires.

Chopard's new high-jewelry collection is made to be worn every day but still has incredible design and craftsmanship. The Precious Lace Nuage pendant necklace ($16,100) evokes fluffy white clouds with pavé, pear, and round diamonds.

In its Reflections of Nature collection, De Beers explores the beauty of the natural world in diamonds. The Namib Wonder climber earrings ($72,000), inspired by the sand dunes of Namibia, feature 14.56 carats of the white and yellow gems.

THE CASE

The Gem Palace in Jaipur, has created sensational jewelry for eight generations. As creative director and partner, Kasliwal made the boutique a must-visit destination for royalty and celebrities alike, including Princess Diana and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. (He brought designs under his own name to the U.S. in 2014.) In addition to its showstopper of an emerald gemstone, the unconventional Juhi ring is set with 4.35 carats of diamonds, including six briolettes set on 18-karat white gold wire. No need to wait for a special occasion, either; the ring will go with casual jeans and a tee now just as well as a fancy couture gown when the seasons turn again. sanjaykasliwal.com