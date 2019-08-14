95 Dead, Lakhs Moved To Relief Camps In Flood-Hit Kerala

Heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted for isolated places in Kerala.

The number of deaths from the flood in Kerala has reached 95, the government said today. Over 1.89 lakh people have been moved to relief camps across the state. With several parts of the state receiving heavy rain since Tuesday night, many places have been flooded.

Of the 95 deaths reported, 35 were from Malappuram and 12 from Wayanad, where massive landslides had battered villages.

The weather office has issues a red alert for Malappuram, Kannur and Kozhikode districts, where landslides killed several people last week.

Heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted for isolated places in Kerala. Educational institutions in 11 districts remained closed on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, after a cabinet meeting, said that the government is trying to provide all possible help to affected people. For now, the government is giving Rs 10,000 of each of the affected families. Those who have lost their homes and land will be given Rs 10 lakh, he said.

Despite inclement weather, search operations are still continuing at Kerala's Kavalappara, where a series of landslides had wiped out an entire village. The search was halted for some time this morning as it started raining, authorities said.

Thirteen earth-movers and 500 odd rescue personnel were engaged in search operations at Puthumala in Wayanad, where another landslide had caused havoc, special officer, UV Jose, said.

Mud and boulders from the hill had washed out an entire settlement in the valley below covering it with 15 feet mud and slush.

Sniffer dogs have been pressed into service and Geographic Information System (GIS) team is expected to reach the area, Mr Jose added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had toured the worst affected districts of Malappuram and Wayanad.

