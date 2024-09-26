'900 Kuki Militants' Report Not Substantiated On Ground: Manipur Security Adviser

The Manipur Security Adviser today said intelligence received from "different quarters" about infiltration by 900 Kuki militants from Myanmar could not be substantiated on the ground, and so "there is no basis currently to believe in any such input."

The statement comes amid a shutdown called by Kuki groups in all Kuki-dominated areas over what they called a baseless report and part of a larger narrative, possibly intended to justify aggression against the Kuki tribes.

The Kuki tribes had also protested demanding the resignation of the Security Adviser, following his "900 Kuki militants" comment.

Kuldiep Singh, the Security Adviser, on September 20 had told reporters in the state capital Imphal that "unless and until it [intelligence report] is proved wrong, we believe that it is 100 per cent correct."

"... If it doesn't come true, then there are two things. Either it didn't happen at all, or because of your efforts it didn't happen. You cannot take it lightly," Mr Singh had told reporters.

Today, a statement signed by the Security Adviser and the Director General of Police Rajiv Singh said, "In view of the recent reactions from different communities regarding input of infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar to carry out attacks on Meiteis on Sept 28, it is clarified that the input was verified from different quarters, but it could not be substantiated on ground. There is no basis currently to believe in any such input. However, security forces deployed on the ground are placed on a high alert to protect lives and properties of citizens. All communities are assured of their safety. They are advised not to believe in any rumours or unverified information."

Shortly after the Security Adviser and the DGP's statement came, the Manipur Chief Minister's Office in a note said, "Based on information gathered on movement of armed groups, this office had shared intelligence inputs vide UO note bearing no. 1/25/2024-CM dated 16.09.2024 to enable Police Department to use its machinery and network to develop the said information so as to determine actionability. It is now ascertained that possibility of any such misadventure by armed groups is remote. The public need not worry further in this regard."

Calling the intelligence report an excuse to attack Kuki villages, the Kuki Inpi Manipur has said it plans to hold a press conference on September 28 to reveal what it claims are the "ulterior motives of the state government and certain radical Meitei groups".

There are many villages of the Kuki tribes in the hills surrounding the Meitei-dominated valley. The clashes between the Meitei community and the nearly two dozen tribes known as Kukis - a term given by the British in colonial times - who are dominant in some hill areas of Manipur, has killed over 220 people and internally displaced nearly 50,000.

Many distinct tribes such as Thadou and Hmar come under Manipur's Scheduled Tribes (ST) list, one of which also includes a catch-all nomenclature called 'Any Kuki Tribes', re-added in 2003 after its deletion in 1956. The use of the term "tribal" by Churachandpur and Kangpokpi groups - despite numerous other tribes not being part of these organisations or involved in the ethnic violence - have come under criticism from Meitei groups as intentionally misleading.

The general category Meiteis want to be included under the Scheduled Tribes category, while the Kukis who share ethnic ties with people in neighbouring Myanmar's Chin State and Mizoram want a separate administration carved out of Manipur, citing discrimination and unequal share of resources and power with the Meiteis.