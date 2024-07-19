90% Flights Disrupted In Bengaluru Terminal 1 Due To Microsoft Outage

90% flights in Bengaluru affected due to CrowdStrike Microsoft outage

The global Microsoft outage has affected 90 per cent flights operating from Bengaluru airport's Terminal 1, sources have said. IndiGo airlines officials said the situation is likely to continue till midnight.

When the outage began, other airlines such as Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Akasa began checking in passengers manually at Bengaluru airport, issuing handwritten boarding passes.

Passengers at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) had a harrowing time following the disruption in flight services.

"Flights are cancelled due to the cascading effect of the worldwide travel system outage, beyond our control. The option to rebook/claim a refund is temporarily unavailable..." IndiGo said in a post on X.

Some services at Delhi airport were also affected.

Due to the global IT issue, some of the services at the Delhi Airport were temporarily impacted.



We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers. — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) July 19, 2024

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has assured passengers that the ministry and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) are actively managing the situation using manual methods to ensure minimal disruption.

"I have directed airport authorities and airlines to be compassionate and provide extra seating, water, and food for passengers affected by delays. We understand your concerns and are working tirelessly to ensure your safe and swift travel. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated," Mr Naidu said.

He asked passengers to cooperate with airport staff during this period of disruption. Mr Naidu said regular updates on flight statuses will be given to passengers; extra staff has been deployed to address concerns of passengers, and airports are offering additional seating, water and food to ensure passengers are comfortable.

A Bengaluru airport spokesperson had said the global outage with the Navitaire Departure Control System (NDCS) has been affecting operations of some airlines across their network, including Bengaluru airport since.