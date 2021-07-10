90 Cases Of Delta Plus Variant Reported In Tripura

Over 90 cases of the highly transmissible Delta plus variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Tripura through the genome sequencing of samples, officials in the state said. This is the first reported case of the deadly and highly infectious variant of COVID-19 in the northeast.

At least 151 samples were sent to a government laboratory in West Bengal. Out of these, 90 returned positive for the Delta plus variant.

"Few samples have also tested positive of Delta and Alpha variant," health officials said.

Tripura has reimposed its 24 hours weekend curfew across the state like total lockdown to start from Saturday 12 PM to Monday 6 AM in order to break the chain.

At present, a curfew from 2 PM to the next morning in urban areas including in capital Agartala municipal areas where the positivity was the highest at around 10 percent.