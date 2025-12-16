90,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 26 Crore Seized In Assam, 2 Arrested

Cachar Police in Assam seized 90,000 Yaba tablets, estimated to be worth Rs 26 crore in the illicit market, and arrested two drug smugglers during a major anti-narcotics operation in the state.

Yaba is a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine. Yaba, which means crazy medicine in Thai, is generally produced in Southeast and East Asia.

The seizure was made at Rongpur in Assam's Cachar district after police intercepted a truck suspected of transporting contraband from Champhai district of Mizoram towards Guwahati. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the Yaba tablets from a concealed compartment.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dalim Uddin Laskar and Abed Sultan Barbhuiya, both residents of Dholai in Cachar district.

Police said the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of a large consignment of banned substances. Acting on the tip-off, teams were deployed at strategic locations, leading to the interception of the truck.

Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the operation and the police team involved.

"YABA tablets worth Rs 27 crore - now history! In an excellent anti-narcotics operation by @cacharpolice in Rongpur, a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state was intercepted, leading to the seizure of 90,000 Yaba tablets and the arrest of two persons," he said.

A senior police official said the department had prior information about a large consignment of banned substances being transported from Mizoram. "Based on the input, teams were deployed at strategic points and the vehicle was intercepted," the official added.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to trace the wider drug network involved.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation on Sunday, Assam Police arrested seven persons and seized 86 kg of opium during a raid at a residential house in Udiana village of Kamrup district. The owner of the house was among those arrested and had reportedly been previously booked in a similar narcotics case.

The raid was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs, police said.