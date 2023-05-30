'Every Decision Made...': PM Modi's Tweet on 9 Years Of BJP Government

9 Years of BJP Government: The BJP has planned a massive month-long "special contact campaign"

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completed nine years today.

PM Modi, terming it as nine years of seva, said every decision taken in the past nine years was meant to "improve the lives of people".

"Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India. #9YearsOfSeva," he tweeted.

The BJP has planned a massive month-long "special contact campaign" across the country, starting today.

The party in a statement said that the country has witnessed "unprecedented" development in every sector with the mantra of "nation first" in over tha past nine years.

It was due to the all-round development ushered in by the government that leading economists and analysts all over the world are of the view that the "21st century belongs to India".

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building amid a boycott by opposition parties.

He described the new building as a "temple of democracy" and also felicitated some of the workers involved in its construction.

Narendra Modi was sworn in for the first time as the Prime Minister on May 26, 2014. He took the oath of office for the second term on May 30, 2019.