9 Undertrial Prisoners Hospitalised In Maharashtra, Food Poisoning Suspected

The undertrials were rushed to the civic hospital at Sopara. (Representational)

Nine undertrials lodged in a police lockup in Maharashtra's Palghar district were rushed to hospital due to suspected food poisoning, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday after the undertrials were given lunch at the lockup in Nallasopara police station at around 2 pm, he said.

After consuming food, two of them complained of nausea, uneasiness and vomiting. Later, the other undertrials also complained of similar issues, Nallasopara police station's senior inspector Vilas Supe said.

The undertrials were rushed to the civic hospital at Sopara, he said.

All of them are out of danger and undergoing treatment, he said.

The samples of the food, provided from a government mess, have been sent to a laboratory for analysis, the official said.

