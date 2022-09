9 Killed, 27 Injured In Minibus Accident In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

Poonch Minibus Accident: The minibus was carrying over 36 passengers, said officials.

Nine people died and 27 more sustained injuries when a minibus plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said in Poonch.

The bus, carrying over 36 passengers, was on its way to Poonch from Gali Maidan when it met with the accident near the Brari Nallah in the border belt of Sawjian, they said.

The officials said a joint rescue operation by the Army, police, and local villagers was underway.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for the family members of those who died.

"Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased. Directed police and civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured," Mr Sinha tweeted.

