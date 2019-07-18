1 Killed, 9 Injured In Road Accident In Jammu And Kashmir

One person died in this accident and nine others were injured. (Representational image)

One person was killed and nine others injured on Thursday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said.

A vehicle, carrying people to the Sakhi Maidan festival, went out of the driver's control and skidded off the road at Saloni Uchad village in Mendhar tehsil.

One person died in this accident and nine others were injured, four critically. All the injured were shifted to a hospital, police said.

