9, Including 5-Year-Old Boy, Injured In Chhattisgarh Maoist Attack: Cops

Maoists on Wednesday blew up a civilian vehicle using an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said, adding that nine people were injured in the incident. One person is critical, they said.

The incident happened when the victims were heading towards Dantewada district in an SUV to visit a fair.

The injured were taken to a hospital, police said, adding that the driver of the vehicle was critically injured.

Police said the Maoists may have mistakenly attacked the civilian vehicle even as they were planning to target security forces.

Maoist movement has intensified in the region ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, they said.

The injured have been identified as Sinni Aalam (26), Gitanjali Avalam (22), Tulsi Avalam (32), Mangali (22), Nikita Avalam (25), Ankit Avalam (5), Dhaniram Korsa (26), Rajaram (37) and Gutta (45).

Elections to all the 11 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23.

