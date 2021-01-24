9 Arrested At Chennai Airport For Allegedly Smuggling Gold In Rectum

Cumulative recoveries of nearly 8.5 kilograms gold worth Rs 4.3 crore have been made.

Customs authorities at Chennai airport have made massive recoveries of gold in various forms over the past three days, with more than 9 kilograms of it found on nine persons who carried it in their rectums. The precious metal was also seized in the form of bits and chains from the same set of people. The nine arrested, including a woman, had flown in from Dubai and Sharjah.

Having received information, Customs authorities at Chennai International Airport, on Friday, arrested 17 persons, including four women, on suspicion of carrying gold. Arriving from Dubai on Fly Dubai Flight 8515, they were intercepted at the exit by officials, the Commissioner of Customs at the airport said in a press release.

On searching their persons, 48 bundles of gold paste weighing 9.03 kilogram were recovered from their rectums. Of these, officials could extract 7.72 kilograms worth Rs 3.93 crores.

Further searching led to the recovery of 12 gold cut bits weighing 386 grams and a gold chain weighing 74 grams from various pant pockets and hand bags, the Commissioner of Customs said.

The cumulative recoveries (8.18 kilograms) were worth Rs 4.16 crore, according to a press release from the Customs. Eight persons, including a woman, were arrested from this contingent.

In another case, today, one Kalandar Ilyas of Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district was arrested on similar charges under the Customs Act.

Having arrived from Sharjah on IndiGo Flight 6E 8245, the 28-year-old Ilyas was intercepted at the exit. A search revealed that he was carrying three bundles of gold paste weighing 310 grams inside his rectum. On extraction, 271 grams worth Rs 14 lakh was recovered and seized.