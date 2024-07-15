138 Star Tortoises Seized From Malaysia-Bound Passenger At Chennai Airport

All the star tortoises recovered alive were handed over to Wildlife Division

As many as 138 star tortoises were recovered from a Malaysia-bound air passenger recently, the Customs department said on Monday.

The species are listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

"Air Intelligence Unit of Chennai Air Customs recovered and seized 138 star tortoises from a male passenger bound for Malaysia on 10.07.2024. The passenger was intercepted by the Air Intelligence officers in the departure terminal," an official release here said. He was found carrying the tortoises in his checked-in baggage.

The accused passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act and Wildlife (Protection) Act and was produced before the a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

All the star tortoises recovered alive were handed over to Wildlife Division, Guindy National Park in the city for safe custody and their release into their habitat, it said, adding, further investigation was on.

