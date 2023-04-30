9 Dead After Gas Leak At Factory In Punjab's Ludhiana, Rescue Work On

The immediate priority is to evacuate the area, which is densely populated.

Nine people have died and 11 are unwell after a gas leak incident at a factory in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana in Punjab. A rescue team has been rushed to the spot, and doctors, ambulances, and a fire brigade team have also been dispatched to the location. The affected area has been cordoned off.

"Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. 9 people died in this incident and 11 are sick," Swati Tiwana, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Ludhiana, told ANI. The nature and sources of the gas are not known yet, and the NDRF team will investigate it, she said.

The immediate priority is to evacuate the area, which is densely populated, Ms Tiwana added.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said all possible help is being provided, and more details will be shared soon.

"The incident of a gas leak at a factory in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very sad. Police, government and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being provided. Rest details soon," he tweeted in Punjabi.