9,066 Cases Disposed Off By Lok Adalat In Jammu And Kashmir

The National Legal Services Authority organised a lok adalat in all the courts across Jammu and Kashmir, disposing off over 9,000 cases, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

The lok adalat was held under the patronage of Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Gita Mittal (patron-in-chief state legal services authority) and high court Judge and executive chairman of state legal services authority Justice Rajesh Bindal, the spokesman said.

"Out of a total number of 13,823 cases taken up in the day-long lok adalat at various courts across the state, 9,066 cases were disposed off and an amount of Rs 1,06,90,35,725 was awarded as compensation or settlement amount in cases of various descriptions," he said.

