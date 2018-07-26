887 Students Fell Ill After Having Mid-Day Meals In 3 Years: Government

The government said guidelines on quality, safety and hygiene in schools have been issued (File)

The HRD Ministry had received 30 complaints from across the country regarding poor quality of mid-day meals during past three years and 887 students were reported ill after having those meals during the period, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for HRD, Upendra Kushwaha, in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

"A total number of 30 complaints from 15 states and union territories including Delhi regarding poor quality of serving of mid day meal have been reported during the last three years. A total number of 887 children were reported ill after having the meals in the country during the period," Mr Kushwaha said.

"To address the issue, the government has issued guidelines on quality, safety and hygiene in school level kitchen to all states and UTs. These guidelines provide for instructions to schools to procure Agmark quality and branded items for preparation of mid-day meals, tasting of meals by 2-3 adult members of school management committee before serving to children," he added.

The HRD Minister further said the government has also adopted an elaborate monitoring mechanism at central, state and district levels to ensure quality food is served to children under the scheme.

According to statistics, maximum number of children, (259), were reported to be ill after consuming mid-day meals in Jharkhand followed by Maharashtra (201) and Uttar Pradesh (154).