88 kg Cannabis Smuggled From Odisha Across River Seized In Chhattisgarh: Cops

A consignment of 88 kg of cannabis worth Rs 17.60 lakh being smuggled on board a boat across Jonk river along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border was seized by police in Mahasamund district, an official said today.

Mahasamund Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel said the man behind the smuggling operation, identified as Devlal Bariha (35) of Lilesar Chowki village here, jumped into the river and swam away.

"On Friday night, the contraband was being smuggled from Odisha on a boat that was crossing Jonk river. We laid a trap at Lilesar Ghat under Bundeli police station limits on the other bank of the river. While the accused jumped into the river and swam away, we recovered 88 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 17.60 lakh," he said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered and efforts are on to nab those involved in the river smuggling network, the officer added.