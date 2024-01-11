827 Cases Of Covid Sub-Variant JN.1 Reported Across India So Far: Report

A total of 827 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been reported from 12 states till now

A total of 827 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been reported from 12 states till now, official sources said today.

They said 250 cases have been reported from Maharashtra, 199 from Karnataka, 155 from Kerala, 49 from Goa, 36 from Gujarat, 30 from Andhra Pradesh, 30 from Rajasthan, 26 each from Tamil Nadu and Telangana, 22 from Delhi, three from Odisha, and one from Haryana.

Even though the number of cases is rising and the JN.1 sub-variant has been detected in the country, there is no cause of immediate concern as the majority of those infected are opting for home-based treatment, indicating mild illness, officials said.

The Centre has asked the states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country.

States have been urged to ensure effective compliance of the detailed operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy for COVID-19 shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

They have asked to monitor and report district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in all health facilities regularly for early detection of rising trend of cases.

The WHO has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.

The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said.



