8-Year-Old Student Allegedly Raped By Teacher In Haryana's Hisar

The district education officer ordered the transfer of the entire staff of the school (File)

An eight-year-old girl student was allegedly raped by a teacher at the government girls school in Narnaund area of the district, police said today.

The incident took place on Friday when the junior basic training teacher identified as Satywan allegedly took the girl inside a bathroom and sexually assaulted her, they said.

The victim told about the incident to her parents when she had a stomach ache. The medical examination of the girl confirmed rape, they added.

The teacher was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and a case was registered at Bass police chowki, they said.

After the incident, the district education officer visited the school and ordered the transfer of the entire staff and appointed women teachers in the girls school.