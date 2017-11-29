8 Rohingyas Detained In Tripura, Were Trying To Cross Into Bangladesh

Eight Rohingya Muslims were detained in West Tripura's Khayerpur area on Wednesday afternoon when there were found by locals to be moving in a suspicious manner.Among them are three men, two women and three children. They are now at Ranirbazar police station under west Tripura District, and are being interrogated.They belong to two different families.Sources say they are not from the fresh batch of Rohingya Muslim who has fled Myanmar last August due to army operations.According to sources, Ranirbazar police detained them from Khayerpur are while they were roaming there. Police said that the local people informed them while they were roaming in the market and their movement seemed suspicious.Sources say they told the police that they came from Kashmir and were going to Bangladesh in search of jobs. Police sources added that they have UNHCR refugee cards and in all likelihood they had come to Tripura to sneak into Bangladesh.Till the time of filing this report they were not arrested, but police sources added that they would be arrested and produced in a local court tomorrow.Two months ago, the Home Ministry had issued an alert of possible Rohingya influxes in the northeast after over 6 lakh Rohingya fled Myanmar after army crackdown and took refuge in Bangladesh.Tripura shares a 856 kilometre long border with Bangladesh.