8 Of Family Hospitalised After Consuming Wild Mushroom In Jharkhand: Cops

The incident took place at Ambedkar Mohalla of Barkagaon block on August 12. (Representational)

Eight members of a family, including six women, were hospitalised as they fell ill after consuming a preparation made with wild mushrooms in Hazaribag district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Ambedkar Mohalla of Barkagaon block on August 12, he said.

All the eight family members were referred to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) here, Block Development Officer of Barkagaon, B Ram, said.

The condition of one of them turned critical, following which the patient was taken to a hospital in Ranchi, Superintendent of SBMCH, Dr Virendra Kumar, said.

He said those admitted at SBMCH here have recovered and are out of danger.

An investigation is underway, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)