8 Killed As Sand-Laden Truck Overturns On SUV In Uttar Pradesh

The Mahindra Scorpio was stationary when the truck overturned on it.

At least eight people were killed after a sand-laden truck overturned on a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in the early hours of Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district.

The Mahindra Scorpio was stationary when the truck toppled on it. The SUV had 10 occupants who were returning from a marriage ceremony.

"The police force is present on the spot, necessary action is being taken," said Kaushambi police on Twitter.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the matter and directed all possible relief to survivors and families of those killed in the accident. The Chief Minister has also given instructions for treatment of those injured.

"He has expressed condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the peace of the departed souls," tweeted Yogi Adityanath's office.