8 Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident In Telangana

Eight people, including six women, died and 20 others were injured in a collision involving a lorry and a mini truck in Telangana's Kamareddy district on Sunday evening.

The mishap occurred at around 5 pm in Yellareddy mandal when the driver of the lorry, on the wrong side of the road, hit the mini truck coming in the opposite direction. This resulted in two people dying on the spot, while three others died on the way to the hospital, Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police B Srinivas Reddy told Press Trust of India.

Those who sustained injuries were admitted to a hospital.

