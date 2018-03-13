Maoist Attack In Chhattisgarh's Sukma Kills 9 CRPF Personnel

Today’s IED blast in Sukma, Chhattisgarh is deeply distressing. I bow to each and every security personnel who attained martyrdom while serving the nation.

IED planted by Maoists, blew up vehicle carrying CRPF securitymen



The injured CRPF personnel have been evacuated by a helicopter to Raipur. Earlier in the day, Maoists had staged a similar attack but they fled after CRPF personnel retaliated.