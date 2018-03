Maoist Attack In Chhattisgarh's Sukma Kills 9 CRPF Personnel

Today’s IED blast in Sukma, Chhattisgarh is deeply distressing. I bow to each and every security personnel who attained martyrdom while serving the nation. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 13, 2018

IED planted by Maoists, blew up vehicle carrying CRPF securitymen



The injured CRPF personnel have been evacuated by a helicopter to Raipur. Earlier in the day, Maoists had staged a similar attack but they fled after CRPF personnel retaliated.

Nine personnel of the Central Police Reserve Force have died after Maoists blew up a mine protection vehicle or MPV, in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. Four CRPF personnel have also been injured in the attack. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the Maoist attack is "deeply distressing"The encounter started at 8 am on Tuesday, between the elite Cobra forces, specially trained to tackle Maoist insurgency, in Kistaram area of Sukma, where an anti-Naxal operation was already going on.A CRPF patrolling party was on its way from Kistaram to Palodi, in an anti-landmine vehicle, which was targeted by Maoists, said DM Awasthi, Special Director general, Anti-Naxal Operations. More forces have reached the spot.