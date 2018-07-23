8 Arrested For Running Fake Railway Recruitment Drive Website

Amounts ranging from Rs 3 to 5 lakh were allegedly collected from each candidate

The CBI has arrested eight persons allegedly involved in a fake recruitment drive in Indian Railway by using fake departmental website, the agency said on Monday.

The accused persons were arrested on Sunday during a raid conducted at their residents in Uttar Pradesh's Agra and Lucknow, Rajasthan's Chomu, Haryana's Sonepat and Delhi. They were on Monday produced before a designated Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court which remanded them to the agency's custody up to July 26.

The CBI registered a case under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and provisions of the Information Technology Act on the allegations that the arrested persons used fake website in the name of Railway Recruitment Control Board to conduct fake railway recruitment.

"The criminals followed a set procedure similar to one followed by government recruitment agencies. The accused lured candidates mainly from Rajasthan and other states in the name of offering jobs of group C and D in Indian Railways and other government organisations," a CBI official said.

The candidates were instructed to fill application form and submit their documents related to their qualification, identity cards and photographs, said the official, adding the candidates were then directed to visit government hospitals for medical fitness certificate.

"Later, the candidates were advised to check their result on the fake website. Bogus training was also organised."

Amounts ranging from Rs 3 to 5 lakh were allegedly collected from each candidate, said the official.

The CBI said its officials recovered several incriminating documents, mobile phones, bank cards, seals and cash during searches at the residents of the accused persons.