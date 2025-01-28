7th Vs 8th Pay Commission: Key Differences And Expectations

The Centre's recent approval of the eighth pay commission marks a significant development in the compensation structure for central government employees and pensioners. This move comes as the seventh pay commission's term approaches its conclusion in December 2025. Here are some of the key differences between the two pay commissions.

7th pay commission: Key highlights

Implemented on January 1, 2016, the seventh pay commission introduced several notable changes:

Minimum basic pay: Increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000 per month.

Changes 8th pay commission is expected to bring

As the government prepares to constitute the 8th pay commission, several expectations have emerged:

Salary enhancements: Proposals suggest a significant increase in the minimum basic pay, potentially reaching Rs 34,500 - Rs 41,000 per month.

Comparative Overview

The 8th pay commission is expected to benefit around 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, along with more than 65 lakh pensioners, according to government officials.