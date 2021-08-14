75th Independence Day: Why Does The Prime Minister Hoist The National Flag At Red Fort?

The Red Fort during preparations ahead of the India's Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi.

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day this year -- a long journey for a nation that liberated itself from colonial rule after a bloody struggle. Since 1947, every year the prime minister has hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort and sent out wishes to all Indians to mark the occasion. The prime minister's address to the nation charts out the country's broad direction for the coming years. The hoisting of the flag is a symbolic gesture by the head of the government to honour the sacrifices and valour of all those who laid their lives during the freedom movement.

But why is the flag hoisting takes place at the Red Fort?

When India got independence, the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru celebrated the historic occasion by hoisting the national flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort. The massive complex of the 17th-century monument had served as the main palace of the Mughal Empire till 1857, when the British overthrew Bahadur Shah Zafar, to start its direct rule over India. Until then, the British ruled the country through the East India Company.

Also, there was a great rebellion by Indians in the year 1857. This had temporarily led to the British temporarily losing their control over some parts of central and northern India. The Red Fort and its occupant, Bahadur Shah Zafar, became one of the biggest symbols of the rebellion.

After Prime Minister Nehru, the hoisting of the national flag at Red Fort became a symbolic gesture and every prime minister after him has followed it to honour the freedom fighters and their sacrifices. The flag hoisting is also a symbol of national pride. The President of India also delivers a televised address to the nation but that is done a day before Independence Day.

The theme for this year's celebration is 'Nation First, Always First'. Special Invitations have been sent to sportspersons who were a part of the Tokyo Olympic 2020 contingent to attend the ceremony where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the flag and address the nation.