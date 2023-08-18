75 Killed In Past 5 Days In Himachal Rain-Related Incidents: Home Ministry

NDRF and other agencies are helping with restoration work in Himachal Pradesh after rain and landslides

Heavy rain warning has been issued for hill states Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which have been the worst disaster this monsoon.

A Home Ministry report said in the past five days, 75 people have died, 18 injured and 14 have gone missing in rain-related incidents. Since April 1, as many as 330 have lost their lives in rain-related incidents.

"Total 38 landslide incidents and 6 cloudburst incidents have been reported during past 5 days. Total of 622 houses/cow sheds damaged and 16 animal deaths reported so far due to heavy rainfall, landslide and cloudburst," the report said.

The chaos in the entire state can also be judged by the fact that seven National Highways and 591 rural link roads were either disrupted or blocked due to heavy rain, cloudbursts and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.

"Restoration work is being undertaken by BRO, NDRF, ITBP, army and AWD with the help of the local administration," a senior Home Ministry official said.

Apart from 17 NDRF teams helping the local authorities, the army and the air force are carrying out rescue operations.

"Rescue work is being carried out by both the army and the air force. Two columns of infantry have been deployed in Kangra for rescue and relief operations," the official said, adding 78 sorties have been carried out by Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters and they have rescued over a thousand stranded people.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "red warning" for neighbouring Uttarakhand. Due to constant rain, a flood-like situation already persists in Dehradun, Garwhal, Champawat, Udam Singh Nagar, Tehri Garwhal Pithoragarh and Bageshwar.

According to Home Ministry data, two National Highways, 13 state highways and 513 rural roads have been reported to be blocked due to landslides or rain. A foot bridge and a motor bridge were swept away in Chamoli district.

"Nine teams of NDRF along with rescue boats have been deployed to help the state authorities," an official said.

Home Ministry data shows that since April 1, as many all 335 districts have been affected due to continuous rain throughout the country. Some 892 have died due to floods, 506 due to lightning, 186 due to landslides and 400 due to other natural disaster-linked reasons, taking the number of dead across India to over 2,000.

Bihar reported the most casualties at 518, Himachal Pradesh 330, Gujarat 165, Madhya Pradesh 138 and Maharashtra 107.

The Home Ministry report said 4.9 lakh hectares of crop were also damaged in several states and Union Territories.