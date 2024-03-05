75% Approval Rating For PM Modi Ahead Of Polls: Ipsos IndiaBus Survey

Some cities and cohorts gave PM Modi exceedingly high ratings for his performance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieved an approval rating of 75 per cent, according to the Ipsos IndiaBus PM Approval Rating Survey in February 2024. It saw a 10 per cent increase from the earlier 65 per cent approval rating in September last year in handling his job as the Prime Minister.

Some cities and cohorts gave PM Modi exceedingly high ratings for his performance - North Zone (92 per cent), East Zone (84 per cent), and West Zone (80 per cent).

Meanwhile, Tier 1 and Tier 3 cities gave 84 and 80 per cent approval, respectively. The 45+ age group gave a 79 per cent, while the 18-30 years gave a 75 per cent approval rating. The survey saw slightly lower ratings in the metros (64 per cent), Tier 2 (62 per cent), among self-employed people (59 per cent), and the lowest in the South Zone (35 per cent).

According to the survey, the areas where the Modi government has performed well are primarily in the fields of education, sanitation, cleanliness, and healthcare.

Areas where the government has done average are in pollution and environment issues (56 per cent), reducing poverty (45 per cent), controlling inflation (44 per cent), solving unemployment (43 per cent), and removing corruption (42 per cent).

Ipsos IndiaBus says it used a structured questionnaire and surveyed topics with over 2,200 respondents from different households, covering adults of both genders from all four zones in the country.

The survey was conducted in the metros, Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, providing a representative view of urban Indians, Ipsos IndiaBus says. The respondents were polled face-to-face and online. The data was weighted by demographics and city-class population to arrive at the national average, it says.