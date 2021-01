Republic Day parade 2021: India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day today.

India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day today with a shortened programme - scheduled to start at 9 am and conclude after the traditional fly past 11.25 am - because of the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from a reduced list of events, the parade will also have a shorter route, no chief guest, fewer spectators, no children under 15 in the annual parade, and fewer soldiers in the Army and Navy contingents.

Preparations in the final stage for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in Delhi.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoists the Tricolour at a residence in Jaipur.

The seating arrangement of the parade has been made keeping social distancing in mind.