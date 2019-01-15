Army Day 2019: Twitter Explodes With Salutes To "Guardians Of Borders"

2019 Army Day parade was held on its 71st anniversary. Leaders, celebrities and citizens flood Twitter with messages for men and women in uniform who safeguard our country.

Updated: January 15, 2019
Indian Army Day 2019: January 15 is observed every year as Army Day in India.


New Delhi: 

Army Day is observed on January 15 in India. On this day in 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief. Army day is dedicated to the soldiers who fought to safeguard the country's honour. On 71st Army Day today, leaders, celebrities and citizens flood Twitter with messages for men and women in uniform. From praising the Army's valour to paying homage to the soldiers who died for the country, Twitter users showered their love and respect for the army.

On Army Day, President Ram Nath Kovind wrote, “Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also saluted the brave soldiers.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore wrote, “Let us proudly honor our army”.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot wrote, “Greetings on the occasion of #ArmyDay. It is a day to remember the glory of #IndianArmy and to salute the valiant soldiers, who have sacrificed their lives for the Nation..”

“Salute to the extraordinary men,” tweeted former Indian opener Virendra Sehwag.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh saluted the Army's valour with an inspiring video:

Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, "My utmost respect to all the soldiers and their families.. No words will be enough to express how thankful we are for the sacrifices and everything that you do for us."

