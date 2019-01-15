Army Day 2019: Twitter Explodes With Salutes To 'Guardians Of Borders'

Indian Army Day 2019: January 15 is observed every year as Army Day in India.

Army Day is observed on January 15 in India. On this day in 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief. Army day is dedicated to the soldiers who fought to safeguard the country's honour. On 71st Army Day today, leaders, celebrities and citizens flood Twitter with messages for men and women in uniform. From praising the Army's valour to paying homage to the soldiers who died for the country, Twitter users showered their love and respect for the army.

On Army Day, President Ram Nath Kovind wrote, “Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant.”

On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and their families. You are our nation's pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also saluted the brave soldiers.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore wrote, “Let us proudly honor our army”.

On #ArmyDay, a tribute to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army.



Every single one of them is the epitome of matchless valor and boundless determination; and embodies the motto of the Indian Army: Service Before Self.



Let us proudly honor our army! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/LWe4dv5531 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) January 15, 2019

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot wrote, “Greetings on the occasion of #ArmyDay. It is a day to remember the glory of #IndianArmy and to salute the valiant soldiers, who have sacrificed their lives for the Nation..”

Greetings on the occasion of #ArmyDay. It is a day to remember the glory of #IndianArmy and to salute the valiant soldiers, who have sacrificed their lives for the Nation.. pic.twitter.com/q1rajLMQSY — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 15, 2019

“Salute to the extraordinary men,” tweeted former Indian opener Virendra Sehwag.

Climate changes, enemy changes, place changes, protecting the country never changes. Salute to the

extraordinary men who have laid down their life for us in the line of defence and to those who are deployed to defend our motherland.#ArmyDay

Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/OsJVMt4mjA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2019

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh saluted the Army's valour with an inspiring video:

I salute the indomitable spirit and courage of our Army, and the valour of the men and women who sacrifice so much to ensure that we live safe and in peace. #ArmyDay ???????? pic.twitter.com/5tDwPKeucX — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 15, 2019

Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, "My utmost respect to all the soldiers and their families.. No words will be enough to express how thankful we are for the sacrifices and everything that you do for us."