700 Kuki-Zo People Sheltered In Assam Are Back In Manipur

Assam's Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council helped Kuki-Zo people go back to Manipur.

Assam's Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief executive member Tuliram Ronghang on Wednesday said 700 Kuki-Zo people, who had sought refuge in the district last year due to the violence in Manipur, have already been sent back following discussions with Kuki community leaders and organisations.

Mr Ronghang said the council had covered the travel expenses for the returnees, and they were sent back in buses with security escorts.

The council chief also said around 1,000 more Kuki-Zo people, including around 400 families, are currently sheltered in Singhasan Hills and Borjan areas, and efforts will be made to help them return as well.

The CEM emphasised that discussions had been held with various stakeholders, including student organisations and village elders from both the Karbi and Kuki communities, to ensure the safe and peaceful return of displaced Kuki families.

"We will not forcefully evict them, but we will facilitate their return after discussions with social and political organisations, including the Kuki community," Mr Ronghang added.

However, Mr Ronghang made it clear that land allotments would only be granted to indigenous residents of Karbi Anglong who have lived in the district since its establishment or are long-standing permanent residents.

"We will not allow land rights to individuals migrating from outside, especially those who came from Manipur following the violence," he said. The land documents distribution initiative, aimed at ensuring land rights for the indigenous people, will not extend to these recent migrants, he added.

A meeting has been scheduled for November 28 to further discuss the matter, and Mr Ronghang expressed hope for an amicable resolution.

In contrast, J I Kathar, president of the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC), criticised Mr Ronghang for what he described as "irresponsible statements." He argued that the Kukis had come to Karbi Anglong seeking shelter and security due to displacement caused by violence in Manipur.

''The Kukis have come to the district in search of shelter and security as they were displaced due to violence in Manipur. The BJP is silent on Bangladeshis and Biharis settling in the district but are indifferent towards the Kukis who have suffered violence'', Kathar told reporters on Wednesday.

Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, part of Assam's three hill districts, are governed by the KAAC under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The districts are home to several communities, including the Karbis, Kukis, Hmars, and Thadous. Historically, there has been tension and violent conflict between the Karbi and Kuki communities, particularly over land disputes, resources, and political representation.

The violence between these communities escalated in the late 1990s and early 2000s, with militant groups from both sides—such as the United People's Democratic Solidarity (UPDS), representing the Karbis, and the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA)—engaged in armed conflict, resulting in the deaths of over 100 people. A peace agreement signed in 2021 has helped bring an end to the long-standing conflict between Karbi militant groups and the state.

