70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Minor Girl In UP: Cops

According to complaint, the accused first kidnapped the minor and then raped her. (Representational)

A 70-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in a village here on Tuesday, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's mother, the accused kidnapped the 15-year-old and took her to a hut near the village.

The girl shouted for help when the man forced himself on her, prompting nearby people to rush to the hut and catch him, the complainant said.

The accused was later handed over to the police by these people, she added.

Station House Officer (SHO) Baldirai R B Suman said the girl has been sent for medical examination.

He added that on the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case has been registered against the accused under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provision of the POCSO Act.

