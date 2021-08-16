70-Year-Old From UP Held In Chennai For Remarks Against PM, Says Police

Police brought Manmohan Mishra from Chennai to Jaunpur on transit remand. (Representational)

A 70-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested in Chennai for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on YouTube, police said today.

Manmohan Mishra, a resident of Kohdaura village in Sureri police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, was arrested on August 11 from Chennai's BRD Nagar, said Jaunpur Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni.

A case against Mr Mishra had been registered earlier after he allegedly made objectionable comments against the Prime Minister in the context of a possible third wave of COVID-19 and uploaded them on YouTube. His remarks had gone viral on other social media platforms as well, Mr Sahni said.

Mr Mishra was found to be a native of Kohdaura village and traced to Chennai from where he was brought to Jaunpur on transit remand and produced before a court which remanded him in judicial custody, he added.

The police officer said Mr Mishra is also a yoga enthusiast and promotes it on YouTube.